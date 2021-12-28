AHL Announces Postponement of Wednesday's Barracuda Game

San Jose, CA â The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Barracuda, the San Jose Barracuda's (@SJBarracuda) game on Wed., Dec. 29 against the Stockton Heat has been postponed.

The following San Jose Barracuda personnel are in the AHL's COVID-19 protocol:

D Mark Alt

F Sasha Chmelevski

D Nick Cicek

F Joe Garreffa

F Dillion Hamaliuk

D Patrick Holway

F Krystof Hrabik

F Evander Kane

G Alexei Melnichuk

D Ryan Merkley

F Scott Reedy

F Jasper Weatherby

Assistant Coach Michael Chiasson

An additional Barracuda staff member also remains in the AHL's COVID-19 protocol.

An update to the status of Friday and Sunday's games will be provided in the coming days.

A make-up date for Wednesday's game has yet to be determined. Once a date is confirmed, that information will be communicated to season-ticket holders, media, and via the team's social channels and website.

All San Jose Sharks and San Jose Barracuda players and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and compliant with the NHL and AHL's COVID-19 testing and guidance protocols.

