AHL Announces Postponement of Wednesday's Barracuda Game
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA â The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Barracuda, the San Jose Barracuda's (@SJBarracuda) game on Wed., Dec. 29 against the Stockton Heat has been postponed.
The following San Jose Barracuda personnel are in the AHL's COVID-19 protocol:
D Mark Alt
F Sasha Chmelevski
D Nick Cicek
F Joe Garreffa
F Dillion Hamaliuk
D Patrick Holway
F Krystof Hrabik
F Evander Kane
G Alexei Melnichuk
D Ryan Merkley
F Scott Reedy
F Jasper Weatherby
Assistant Coach Michael Chiasson
An additional Barracuda staff member also remains in the AHL's COVID-19 protocol.
An update to the status of Friday and Sunday's games will be provided in the coming days.
A make-up date for Wednesday's game has yet to be determined. Once a date is confirmed, that information will be communicated to season-ticket holders, media, and via the team's social channels and website.
All San Jose Sharks and San Jose Barracuda players and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and compliant with the NHL and AHL's COVID-19 testing and guidance protocols.
