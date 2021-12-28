Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the team recalled defensemen Adrien Beraldo and Riese Zmolek from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. Additionally, the team signed goaltender Joel Rumpel to a professional try-out agreement (PTO).
Beraldo, 21 (1/13/2000), was first recalled by the Wild on Nov. 26, 2021, but did not appear in any games. He has recorded six points (3-3=6) in 19 games with the Heartlanders this season. He wears No. 8 with the Wild.
Zmolek, 25 (9/12/1996), owns a plus-1 rating in four games with the Wild this season. The Rochester, Minnesota native has recorded one point (1-0=1) in 13 games with the Heartlanders this season. He wears No. 25 with the Wild.
Rumpel, 30 (3/14/1991), originally signed a PTO with the Wild on Jan. 28, 2021 and appeared in five games during the 2020-21 season. In his first stint with Iowa, Rumpel posted a 3.68 goals against average (GAA) and an .878 save percentage (SV%). He will wear No. 72 with the Wild.
The Wild play the Colorado Eagles at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. CT.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.