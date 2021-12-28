Tommy Nappier Recalled, Matt Foley Signed to PTO
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled goaltender Tommy Nappier from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Additionally, the Penguins have signed defenseman Matt Foley to a professional tryout agreement.
Nappier has played six games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, going 1-4-0 with a 3.61 goals against average and .883 save percentage. Nappier's lone win came during a relief appearance on Nov. 12, during which he denied 10 of 10 shots as the Penguins downed the Charlotte Checkers, 2-1.
The 23-year-old netminder from St. Louis, Missouri has also dressed in five games for the Nailers this season. In those five contests, Nappier amassed a 2-3-0 record, 3.53 goals against average and .838 save percentage. Over the course of the past two seasons, Nappier has a 4-8-0 record with Wheeling, a 2.90 goals against average and .890 save percentage.
Foley, 26, is a second-year pro with the Nailers. This season, he has amassed 4 points (1G-3A) in 17 games. As a rookie, the Longmeadow, Massachusetts native earned six points (1G-5A) in 36 games with Wheeling.
Before turning pro, Foley had a four-year career patrolling the blueline at Yale University. He suited up in 88 games for the Bulldogs, producing two goals and 16 assists for 18 points.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 29, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Giant Center.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2021
- Roadrunners Home Games this Weekend Postponed - Tucson Roadrunners
- AHL Postpones Friday and Sunday's Gulls-Roadrunners Games - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Game Wednesday at San Jose Postponed - Stockton Heat
- AHL Announces Postponement of Wednesday's Barracuda Game - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Postpones Upcoming San Diego, San Jose Games - AHL
- Texas Stars Sign Goaltender Matt Jurusik to Standard Player Contract - Texas Stars
- Griffins Embark on First 3-In-3 of the Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Road Ahead: December 28 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Sign Nazarian and Pritchard to Professional Tyrouts - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads Finish 2021, Start 2022 with Two Games this Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tommy Nappier Recalled, Matt Foley Signed to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Stunned by Bears' Power Play, Lose 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Call up Five from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Add Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk on Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Sign Goaltender Sam Harvey to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Bears Weekly #11: Hershey Wraps up Successful 2021, Looks Ahead to 2022 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jimmy Poreda to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Lyon Goes to Carolina - Chicago Wolves
- Rangers Assign Six Players from Wolf Pack to Taxi Squad, Recall Kinkaid - Hartford Wolf Pack
- York and Ustimenko Join Taxi Squad - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Coyotes Recall Maccelli from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Host Thunderbirds Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Thunderbirds Visit Islanders Tonight, Host Comets Tomorrow - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Weekly
- Tommy Nappier Recalled, Matt Foley Signed to PTO
- AHL Postpones WBS-Cleveland Games this Weekend
- Penguins Stunned by Bears' Power Play, Lose 4-1
- Penguins Call up Five from Wheeling