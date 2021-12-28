Roadrunners Home Games this Weekend Postponed
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, the following games have been postponed:
- Fri., Dec. 31 - San Diego at Tucson (AHL Game #435)
- Sun., Jan. 2 - San Diego at Tucson (AHL Game #452)
The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
All purchased tickets for December 31 and January 2 will be honored at the to be announced rescheduled dates and times, respectively.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
The Roadrunners Home Stand is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 4 and continue through Sunday, January 9. Ticket and Promotional Information can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.
The team will now wear their 5th Anniversary Jerseys on Saturday, January 8 with the current online auction, raffle and buy now option continuing HERE.
Tuesday, January 4: Stockton at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 5: Stockton at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 8: Colorado at Tucson, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 9: Colorado at Tucson, 4:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2021
- Roadrunners Home Games this Weekend Postponed - Tucson Roadrunners
- AHL Postpones Friday and Sunday's Gulls-Roadrunners Games - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Game Wednesday at San Jose Postponed - Stockton Heat
- AHL Announces Postponement of Wednesday's Barracuda Game - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Postpones Upcoming San Diego, San Jose Games - AHL
- Texas Stars Sign Goaltender Matt Jurusik to Standard Player Contract - Texas Stars
- Griffins Embark on First 3-In-3 of the Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Road Ahead: December 28 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Sign Nazarian and Pritchard to Professional Tyrouts - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads Finish 2021, Start 2022 with Two Games this Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tommy Nappier Recalled, Matt Foley Signed to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Stunned by Bears' Power Play, Lose 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Call up Five from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Add Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk on Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Sign Goaltender Sam Harvey to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Bears Weekly #11: Hershey Wraps up Successful 2021, Looks Ahead to 2022 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jimmy Poreda to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Lyon Goes to Carolina - Chicago Wolves
- Rangers Assign Six Players from Wolf Pack to Taxi Squad, Recall Kinkaid - Hartford Wolf Pack
- York and Ustimenko Join Taxi Squad - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Coyotes Recall Maccelli from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Host Thunderbirds Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Thunderbirds Visit Islanders Tonight, Host Comets Tomorrow - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.