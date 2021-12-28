Roadrunners Home Games this Weekend Postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, the following games have been postponed:

- Fri., Dec. 31 - San Diego at Tucson (AHL Game #435)

- Sun., Jan. 2 - San Diego at Tucson (AHL Game #452)

The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

All purchased tickets for December 31 and January 2 will be honored at the to be announced rescheduled dates and times, respectively.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

The Roadrunners Home Stand is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 4 and continue through Sunday, January 9. Ticket and Promotional Information can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

The team will now wear their 5th Anniversary Jerseys on Saturday, January 8 with the current online auction, raffle and buy now option continuing HERE.

Tuesday, January 4: Stockton at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5: Stockton at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 8: Colorado at Tucson, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 9: Colorado at Tucson, 4:00 p.m.

