AHL Postpones Friday and Sunday's Gulls-Roadrunners Games

December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that the San Diego Gulls games scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 2 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Convention Center Arena have been postponed.

Per the American Hockey League:

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, the following games have been postponed:

- Fri., Dec. 31 - San Diego at Tucson (AHL Game #435)

- Sun., Jan. 2 - San Diego at Tucson (AHL Game #452)

The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

