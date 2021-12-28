Seattle Recalls Kole Lind and Joey Daccord
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
As the Kraken return to play from the holiday break, Seattle has recalled Kole Lind and Joey Daccord to their taxi squad.
Lind is currently tied for fifth on the Checkers in scoring, having posted 14 points (6g, 8a) in 23 games. That includes a record-tying five-point performance against Rochester on Dec. 14. Lind, a second-round pick in 2017 by Vancouver, rejoins the Kraken having posted one assist in three games this season.
Daccord ranks fifth in the AHL with a 2.07 goals-against average this season and eighth with a .923 save percentage, holding a 5-4-1 record through 10 games with the Checkers. He returns to Seattle, where he has appeared in three games thus far.
The Kraken resume play tomorrow as they host the Philadelphia Flyers for the first of five straight home games. With their upcoming road trip to Texas postponed, the Checkers' next scheduled contest is January 8 in Bridgeport.
