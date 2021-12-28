The Road Ahead: December 28

December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







As the calendar turns to 2022, the Silver Knights are right in the thick of the Pacific Division race, sitting third in the division and three points back of the Ontario Reign. The HSK will look to continue their climb as the schedule resumes this week with a New Year's Eve trip to face the Ontario Reign. Here's the Road Ahead...

The Silver Knights will be one-third of the way through their schedule after Friday's game in Ontario, and they're currently playing their best hockey of the season. Henderson entered the Christmas break with a 5-1-1 record over their prior seven games. The HSK can prepare for a lot of Cali-centric month ahead, with 10 of 12 games through the end of January against California-based teams. Between Friday and January 29, the Silver Knights will face San Diego (once), Ontario (three times), San Jose (twice), Bakersfield (once), and Stockton (three times). Only the final two games of the month at home against Colorado will not concern the Golden State. The Silver Knights are still yet to reschedule the Covid-postponed game against the Reign from December 22 and Gulls from December 29.

Barring further Covid complications, the Silver Knights will make their first visit to Toyota Center in Ontario on Friday. Last season, the Silver Knights played three road games against the Reign at the LA Kings practice facility in El Segundo, going 2-1-0. The Reign are 8-1-2 on home ice this season.

The Silver Knights were strong finishers over the past month. In their last seven games, the Silver Knights have scored 13 goals in third periods and earned two third period/overtime comeback victories. Henderson is 3-4-1 when trailing after two periods.

Logan Thompson was among the AHL's best backstops over the past six weeks. Thompson has appeared in 13 games for Henderson since November 6, posting a 2.15 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage over that span. Since November 6, the Silver Knights have improved from 14th in the league defensively (2.88 goals-against per game) to 5th (2.59).

The Silver Knights have scored power play goals in six of their last seven games, going 9-for-36 during that period (25 percent). The penalty kill has followed suit, killing off 26 of the last 27 shorthanded situations.

Jake Leschsyhyn has scored five goals in his last seven games. He scored six goals in 39 games last season.

The countdown to the Silver Knights Opener at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is officially below 100 days. The HSK play their first contest in their new home on April 2 vs the Bakersfield Condors. Counting postponed games still to be rescheduled, the HSK have 15 games remaining at the Orleans Arena.

