Heat Game Wednesday at San Jose Postponed
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Jose Barracuda, the scheduled game between the Stockton Heat and Barracuda for Wednesday, December 29 at San Jose has been postponed.
A make-up date for the game has yet to be determined.
