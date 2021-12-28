Heat Game Wednesday at San Jose Postponed

STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Jose Barracuda, the scheduled game between the Stockton Heat and Barracuda for Wednesday, December 29 at San Jose has been postponed.

A make-up date for the game has yet to be determined.

