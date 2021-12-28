American Hockey League Postpones Upcoming San Diego, San Jose Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls and San Jose Barracuda, the following games have been postponed:

Wed., Dec. 29 - Stockton at San Jose (AHL Game #422)

Fri., Dec. 31 - San Diego at Tucson (AHL Game #435)

Sun., Jan. 2 - San Diego at Tucson (AHL Game #452)

The Gulls and Barracuda organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

