Penguins Weekly
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Monday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hershey 4
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton kicked off its first game out of the holiday break with a rollicking start, seizing a 16-8 shots advantage and a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Sam Poulin. Valtteri Puustinen and Jan Drozg combined to set-up Poulin for his fourth tally of his rookie season. Despite the Penguins' strong play at even strength, the Bears were buoyed by its electric man advantage. Hershey struck for three-straight power-play goals and tacked on an insurance marker for good measure. Louis Domingue posted 30 saves in his return to the crease for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, his first game since Nov. 27.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Dec. 29 - PENGUINS at Hershey
The Penguins and Bears do battle again for the fifth time this season and for the fifth time in December. Hershey has the edge in the season series thus far, going 4-0-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the first time since 2002-03. The Bears have never started a season 5-0-0-0 against the Penguins. Ryan Dmowski has caught fire recently for Hershey, lighting the lamp in four consecutive games and producing seven points (5G-2A) in that time.
Friday, Dec. 31 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland
POSTPONED - TBA
Saturday, Jan. 1 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland
POSTPONED - TBA
Ice Chips
- Valtteri Puustinen has amassed five points (2G-3A) in his last five games.
- Jan Drozg has recorded an assist in three of his last four games.
- Sam Poulin now leads the Penguins with 29 penalty minutes.
- Monday marked Patrick Watling's 200th pro game.
- On Sunday, the NHL and NHLPA approved the temporary return of "taxi squads". On Tuesday, Pittsburgh reassigned P.O Joseph, Juuso Riikola, Kasper Björkqvist and Louis Domingue to its taxi squad.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Springfield 25 15 7 2 1 33 .660
2. Hartford 23 13 6 2 2 30 .652
3. Providence 22 11 7 3 1 26 .591
4. Hershey 25 13 9 2 1 29 .580
5. Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 .556
6. PENGUINS 23 9 11 1 2 21 .457
7. Bridgeport 28 10 14 1 3 24 .429
8. Lehigh Valley 24 7 11 4 2 20 .417
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Valtteri Puustinen 23 7 9 16
Jordy Bellerive 21 3 9 12
Félix Robert 18 6 5 11
Pierre-Olivier Joseph^ 16 3 8 11
Radim Zohorna 20 4 5 9
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Matt Jurusik*x 2 1-1-0 2.00 .926 1
Louis Domingue^ 10 3-4-2 2.69 .918 0
Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
X = currently in ECHL
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Dec. 29 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Sat, Dec. 26 (G) Tommy Nappier Reassigned to WHL
Sat, Dec. 26 (D) Josh Maniscalco Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Sat, Dec. 26 (C) Sam Houde Recalled from WHL
Sat, Dec. 26 (C) Patrick Watling Signed to PTO
Sat, Dec. 26 (C) Matt Alfaro Signed to PTO
Sat, Dec. 26 (D) Adam Smith Signed to PTO
Tue, Dec. 28 (G) Tommy Nappier Recalled from WHL
Tue, Dec. 28 (D) Matt Foley Signed to PTO
Tue, Dec. 28 (D) Pierre-Olivier Joseph Recalled by PIT
Tue, Dec. 28 (D) Juuso Riikola Recalled by PIT
Tue, Dec. 28 (G) Louis Domingue Recalled by PIT
Tue, Dec. 28 (LW) Kasper Björkqvist Recalled by PIT
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
