Penguins Weekly

Monday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hershey 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton kicked off its first game out of the holiday break with a rollicking start, seizing a 16-8 shots advantage and a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Sam Poulin. Valtteri Puustinen and Jan Drozg combined to set-up Poulin for his fourth tally of his rookie season. Despite the Penguins' strong play at even strength, the Bears were buoyed by its electric man advantage. Hershey struck for three-straight power-play goals and tacked on an insurance marker for good measure. Louis Domingue posted 30 saves in his return to the crease for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, his first game since Nov. 27.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Dec. 29 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins and Bears do battle again for the fifth time this season and for the fifth time in December. Hershey has the edge in the season series thus far, going 4-0-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the first time since 2002-03. The Bears have never started a season 5-0-0-0 against the Penguins. Ryan Dmowski has caught fire recently for Hershey, lighting the lamp in four consecutive games and producing seven points (5G-2A) in that time.

Friday, Dec. 31 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland

POSTPONED - TBA

Saturday, Jan. 1 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland

POSTPONED - TBA

Ice Chips

- Valtteri Puustinen has amassed five points (2G-3A) in his last five games.

- Jan Drozg has recorded an assist in three of his last four games.

- Sam Poulin now leads the Penguins with 29 penalty minutes.

- Monday marked Patrick Watling's 200th pro game.

- On Sunday, the NHL and NHLPA approved the temporary return of "taxi squads". On Tuesday, Pittsburgh reassigned P.O Joseph, Juuso Riikola, Kasper Björkqvist and Louis Domingue to its taxi squad.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 25 15 7 2 1 33 .660

2. Hartford 23 13 6 2 2 30 .652

3. Providence 22 11 7 3 1 26 .591

4. Hershey 25 13 9 2 1 29 .580

5. Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 .556

6. PENGUINS 23 9 11 1 2 21 .457

7. Bridgeport 28 10 14 1 3 24 .429

8. Lehigh Valley 24 7 11 4 2 20 .417

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 23 7 9 16

Jordy Bellerive 21 3 9 12

Félix Robert 18 6 5 11

Pierre-Olivier Joseph^ 16 3 8 11

Radim Zohorna 20 4 5 9

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Matt Jurusik*x 2 1-1-0 2.00 .926 1

Louis Domingue^ 10 3-4-2 2.69 .918 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = currently in ECHL

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Dec. 29 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Dec. 26 (G) Tommy Nappier Reassigned to WHL

Sat, Dec. 26 (D) Josh Maniscalco Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sat, Dec. 26 (C) Sam Houde Recalled from WHL

Sat, Dec. 26 (C) Patrick Watling Signed to PTO

Sat, Dec. 26 (C) Matt Alfaro Signed to PTO

Sat, Dec. 26 (D) Adam Smith Signed to PTO

Tue, Dec. 28 (G) Tommy Nappier Recalled from WHL

Tue, Dec. 28 (D) Matt Foley Signed to PTO

Tue, Dec. 28 (D) Pierre-Olivier Joseph Recalled by PIT

Tue, Dec. 28 (D) Juuso Riikola Recalled by PIT

Tue, Dec. 28 (G) Louis Domingue Recalled by PIT

Tue, Dec. 28 (LW) Kasper Björkqvist Recalled by PIT

