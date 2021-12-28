Thunderbirds Sign Hayhurst, Smotherman to PTOs

December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forwards Jacob Hayhurst and Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman to professional tryouts.

Hayhurst, 24, has skated in three games with the Thunderbirds. He also has recorded 12 points (5g+7a) over 20 games with the Worcester Railers this season. A native of Mississauga, Ont., Hayhurst was teammates with Thunderbirds winger Hugh McGing with the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2015-16 before embarking on a four-year collegiate career at R.P.I. (2016-19) and the University of Michigan (2019-20).

Smotherman, 35, skated in five games with the Thunderbirds back in the 2016-17 season. Over a 16-year professional career, Smotherman has skated in four NHL games, 373 AHL games, and 106 ECHL contests. He has also skated in over 200 games in Europe over his career. The native of Corvallis, Ore. has posted 17 points in 19 games with Worcester. Smotherman has five 20-goal seasons over his professional career, including a career-high 34 tallies with the Manchester Monarchs in 2017-18.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.