Thunderbirds Sign Hayhurst, Smotherman to PTOs
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forwards Jacob Hayhurst and Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman to professional tryouts.
Hayhurst, 24, has skated in three games with the Thunderbirds. He also has recorded 12 points (5g+7a) over 20 games with the Worcester Railers this season. A native of Mississauga, Ont., Hayhurst was teammates with Thunderbirds winger Hugh McGing with the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2015-16 before embarking on a four-year collegiate career at R.P.I. (2016-19) and the University of Michigan (2019-20).
Smotherman, 35, skated in five games with the Thunderbirds back in the 2016-17 season. Over a 16-year professional career, Smotherman has skated in four NHL games, 373 AHL games, and 106 ECHL contests. He has also skated in over 200 games in Europe over his career. The native of Corvallis, Ore. has posted 17 points in 19 games with Worcester. Smotherman has five 20-goal seasons over his professional career, including a career-high 34 tallies with the Manchester Monarchs in 2017-18.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2021
- Coyotes Recall Carcone, Speers and Kolyachonok from Taxi Squad - Tucson Roadrunners
- Thunderbirds Sign Hayhurst, Smotherman to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Roadrunners Home Games this Weekend Postponed - Tucson Roadrunners
- AHL Postpones Friday and Sunday's Gulls-Roadrunners Games - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Game Wednesday at San Jose Postponed - Stockton Heat
- AHL Announces Postponement of Wednesday's Barracuda Game - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Postpones Upcoming San Diego, San Jose Games - AHL
- Texas Stars Sign Goaltender Matt Jurusik to Standard Player Contract - Texas Stars
- Griffins Embark on First 3-In-3 of the Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Road Ahead: December 28 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Sign Nazarian and Pritchard to Professional Tyrouts - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads Finish 2021, Start 2022 with Two Games this Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tommy Nappier Recalled, Matt Foley Signed to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Stunned by Bears' Power Play, Lose 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Call up Five from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Add Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk on Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Sign Goaltender Sam Harvey to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Bears Weekly #11: Hershey Wraps up Successful 2021, Looks Ahead to 2022 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jimmy Poreda to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Lyon Goes to Carolina - Chicago Wolves
- Rangers Assign Six Players from Wolf Pack to Taxi Squad, Recall Kinkaid - Hartford Wolf Pack
- York and Ustimenko Join Taxi Squad - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Coyotes Recall Maccelli from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Host Thunderbirds Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Thunderbirds Visit Islanders Tonight, Host Comets Tomorrow - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Thunderbirds Sign Hayhurst, Smotherman to PTOs
- Thunderbirds Visit Islanders Tonight, Host Comets Tomorrow
- Thunderbirds Announce Rescheduled Road Game Dates
- Thunderbirds Players & Fans Donate 500+ Toys for Tots
- Blues Recall Kostin, Assign Peca & Toropchenko to T-Birds