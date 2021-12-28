Penguins Stunned by Bears' Power Play, Lose 4-1
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped a 4-1 decision to the Hershey Bears on Monday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-10-1-2) came out strong and controlled most of the play at five-on-five for two periods, but its Keystone State rival ran away thanks to a trio of power-play goals.
The Penguins seized the first lead of the game with a power-play goal by Sam Poulin. After the vision and patience of Jan Drozg delivered the puck to Poulin in the slot, the rookie ripped a snap shot that glanced off Hunter Shepard's glove but had enough power to roll across the goal line. Poulin's go-ahead goal arrived at 17:12.
Hershey answered back with a man-advantage marker of its own when Ryan Dmowski lit the lamp at 7:36 of the second period.
Tied, 1-1, going into the third period, the Bears pulled away with more power-play prowess. Matt Moulson tipped one in while a man up at 2:05 of the final frame, followed up by another Dmowski power-play goal midway through the period.
Beck Malenstyn provided an insurance marker for Hershey 39 seconds after Dmowski's second goal, running the Bears' lead to 4-1.
Louis Domingue posted 30 saves in net for the Penguins, while Shepard recorded 24 stops.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is once again against the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, Dec. 29. This time, it will be on the Bears' home ice. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2021
- Roadrunners Home Games this Weekend Postponed - Tucson Roadrunners
- AHL Postpones Friday and Sunday's Gulls-Roadrunners Games - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Game Wednesday at San Jose Postponed - Stockton Heat
- AHL Announces Postponement of Wednesday's Barracuda Game - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Postpones Upcoming San Diego, San Jose Games - AHL
- Texas Stars Sign Goaltender Matt Jurusik to Standard Player Contract - Texas Stars
- Griffins Embark on First 3-In-3 of the Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Road Ahead: December 28 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Sign Nazarian and Pritchard to Professional Tyrouts - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads Finish 2021, Start 2022 with Two Games this Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tommy Nappier Recalled, Matt Foley Signed to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Stunned by Bears' Power Play, Lose 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Call up Five from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Add Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk on Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Sign Goaltender Sam Harvey to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Bears Weekly #11: Hershey Wraps up Successful 2021, Looks Ahead to 2022 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jimmy Poreda to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Lyon Goes to Carolina - Chicago Wolves
- Rangers Assign Six Players from Wolf Pack to Taxi Squad, Recall Kinkaid - Hartford Wolf Pack
- York and Ustimenko Join Taxi Squad - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Coyotes Recall Maccelli from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Host Thunderbirds Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Thunderbirds Visit Islanders Tonight, Host Comets Tomorrow - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Weekly
- Tommy Nappier Recalled, Matt Foley Signed to PTO
- AHL Postpones WBS-Cleveland Games this Weekend
- Penguins Stunned by Bears' Power Play, Lose 4-1
- Penguins Call up Five from Wheeling