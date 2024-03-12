Texas Stars Sign Clarkson Forward Anthony Romano to Tryout

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed Clarkson University forward Anthony Romano to an amateur tryout.

Romano, 23, completed his final college season at Clarkson last weekend, finishing with 25 points (10-15=25) in 27 games as a fifth-year senior. Twice an alternate captain for the Golden Knights in 2022-23 and 2023-24, Romano finished his college career with 92 points (49-43') in 138 games.

Prior to college, he spent one season with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede in 2018-19, where he posted 47 points (26-21=47) in 60 regular season games. The USHL All-Rookie Team selection also helped the Stampede capture the Clark Cup Championship.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Richmond Hill, Ontario was originally selected by Arizona in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Stars host the Rockford IceHogs tonight and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Visit texasstars.com/tickets for more information.

