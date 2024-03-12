Monsters Grab 3-2 Overtime Win Against Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 34-18-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Griffins struck first with a goal from Cross Hanas at 6:49, but Marcus Bjork evened the score at 14:38 with helpers from Hunter McKown and Mikael Pyyhtia sending the teams to the first intermission tied 1-1. Grand Rapids added a marker from Elmer Soderblom at 7:46 of the middle frame, but Tyler Angle responded with a tally at 19:29 off a feed from McKown to tie the game 2-2 after 40 minutes. Following a scoreless third period, McKown converted on the man advantage at 3:25 of overtime with assists from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Jake Christiansen to secure to 3-2 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa stopped 27 shots in defeat.

The Monsters welcome the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, March 17, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 0 1 - 3

GR 1 1 0 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 1/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

GR 34 0/2 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 32 2 26-10-3

GR Cossa OT 27 3 13-7-8

Cleveland Record: 34-18-3-3, 1st North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 27-17-7-4, 2nd Central Division

