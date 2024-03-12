Dylan Garand's 31 Saves Not Enough as Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Checkers

CHARLOTTE, NC - Dylan Garand turned in a terrific performance on Tuesday night, stopping 31 shots to help the Hartford Wolf Pack bank a point at the Bojangles Coliseum. In the end, it would not be enough as the Checkers prevailed with their second consecutive 2-1 overtime victory in the season series.

For the second time in as many games, Mackie Samoskevich would play the role of overtime hero. Samoskevich collected a loose puck in the neutral zone and entered the offensive zone on the right-wing side. The rookie forward worked his way into the right-wing circle and launched a shot over the glove of Dylan Garand for his 17th goal of the season. The goal was the third overtime game-winner of Samoskevich's season.

Anton Blidh nearly opened the scoring in the opening period, striking the crossbar. Adam Edström bullied his way into the offensive zone on the left-wing side, then sent a pass to Blidh down the middle. Blidh got a piece of the puck but struck the iron behind Magnus Hellberg.

Late in the period, it would be the Checkers who drew first blood. An outlet pass was intercepted in the neutral zone by Patrick Giles, who entered the zone on the right-wing side. Giles used a body in front as a screen and snapped a shot by Garand at 14:37 to give the Checkers a 1-0 lead.

The Wolf Pack drew the game even 9:04 into the second period, as Karl Henriksson scored his second goal against the Checkers this season. With the Checkers pressuring in the Wolf Pack zone, Edström poked a puck down the ice and into the Charlotte zone. Brennan Othmann won a foot race for the puck and slid a pass to Henriksson.

Henriksson fought his way into the slot and lifted a shot over the glove of Hellberg for his tenth goal of the campaign.

Garand was terrific in the period, making twelve saves to keep the game tied 1-1 through 40 minutes.

Each team had multiple chances to break the tie in the final frame, but neither could do so. The Checkers had two powerplays in the period but couldn't solve Garand on ten shots. The Wolf Pack got a powerplay of their own but were denied nine times by Hellberg.

For the second straight game, the teams required an overtime period to determine a winner. For the second straight game, it would be Samoskevich doing the honors, giving the Checkers the key second point.

Despite the loss, the Wolf Pack extended their point streak to six games (3-0-2-1). The club has also collected points in three straight visits to the Coliseum (2-0-1-0).

The Wolf Pack conclude their three-game road trip tomorrow night when they get a rematch with the Checkers. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, March 16th, when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

