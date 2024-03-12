Penguins Sign Philip Waugh

March 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release

Penguins Sign Philip Waugh







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Philip Waugh to a two-year AHL contract.

Waugh will report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Waugh, who hails from McLean, Virginia, just finished his third year of collegiate hockey at Mercyhurst University. He led the team's defensemen with 10 goals this season, while also adding four assists for 14 points.

In 76 career games with the Lakers, the 6-foot-4 24-year-old amassed 19 points (11G-8A).

Prior to college, Waugh spent one season in the USPHL National Collegiate Development Conference with the P.A.L. Junior Islanders. During that 2020-21 campaign, Waugh led all NCDC defenders with 12 goals.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Mar. 12, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

