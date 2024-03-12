Rockford Claims Midweek Opener in Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were handed a 4-3 loss by the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Rockford's Rem Pitlick scored the game's first goal at 18:37 of the opening period when he beat Matt Murray after catching a pass while he was alone in the slot from Brett Seney following a defensive breakdown.

The second period saw the Stars tie the game 1-1 at 4:57 when Curtis McKenzie tipped a shot from Derrick Pouliot past Jaxson Stauber. However, the IceHogs reclaimed the lead at 11:21 when Ryder Rolston had his shot from the slot glance off a Stars' defender and in. Then at 15:06, Colton Dach deked to the front of the net and chipped the puck between Murray's legs to make it 3-1.

In the third period, Jalen Luypen scored an empty-net goal from the neutral zone to make it 4-1 with 3:38 left in regulation. However, Texas fought back with Fredrik Karlstrom scoring shorthanded on a breakaway and 2:54 remaining before Oskar Back snuck the puck past Stauber to make it 4-3 with 17.2 seconds to spare. Rockford eventually hung on for a 4-3 victory to move into a tie with Texas for third place in the AHL's Central Division at 59 points.

Stauber picked up the win in goal for the IceHogs to improve to 11-7-3 on the season after stopping 31 of the 34 shots sent his way. Murray fell to 13-12-2 in the loss after making 23 saves.

The Stars take on the IceHogs again on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. to close out the two-game midweek series at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

