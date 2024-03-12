Blue Jackets add Brendan Gaunce on emergency recall, Cleveland loans Pavel Cajan to ECHL Cincinnati

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that Columbus added forward Brendan Gaunce to the club's roster on emergency recall from Cleveland while the Monsters loaned goaltender Pavel Cajan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. Gaunce notched 1-2-3 with two penalty minutes in eight appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and in 46 appearances for Cleveland, Gaunce, the Monsters' captain in 2023-24, added 19-20-39 with 37 penalty minutes and a +7 rating. Cajan went 6-7-3 with one shutout, a 3.45 goals-against average (GAA) and .899 save percentage (S%) in 18 appearances for the Monsters this season and added a 1-0-1 record with a 2.00 GAA and .930 S% in two appearances for the EHCL's Kalamazoo Wings.

A 6'3", 191 lb. left-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce, 29, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 161 career NHL appearances for Vancouver, the Boston Bruins, and Columbus spanning parts of eight seasons from 2015-20 and 2021-24, Gaunce registered 12-15-27 with 63 penalty minutes. In 343 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, and Cleveland spanning parts of nine seasons from 2014-20 and 2021-24, Gaunce logged 108-125-233 with 220 penalty minutes and a +18 rating.

In 2020-21, Gaunce tallied 5-7-12 with 18 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in one season with Vaxjo Lakers HC in Sweden's SHL, helping his club claim the SHL Championship. Prior to his professional career, Gaunce posted 103-133-236 with 211 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 258 career OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters. Gaunce served as Belleville's captain during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Pribam, Czechia, Cajan, 21, went 14-17-5 with one shutout, a 3.44 GAA and .888 S% in 40 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 14 career ECHL appearances for Kalamazoo spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Cajan went 7-6-1 with a 2.29 GAA and .932 S%. Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 OHL appearances for the Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22 and represented Czechia at the 2021-22 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

