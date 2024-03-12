IceHogs Bring Six-Game Win Streak to Texas

March 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - Tonight, the IceHogs have a chance to win their seventh straight game and reach a streak that no Rockford club as accomplished since the 2014-15 team won eight straight. The IceHogs have won six consecutive contests and nine of their last 11 entering tonight.

This evening's bout against the third-place Texas Stars is also a chance for Rockford to make up ground in the Central Division standings. Texas (59 points) is one game ahead of Rockford (57 points), and a regulation win for the Hogs could pull them level with the Stars (Stars currently have tiebreaker with 21 regulation wins to IceHogs' 19). If the Hogs can pick up three more points than the Stars during this two-game stretch in Texas, Rockford will move up into third in the standings.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 25-21-5-2, 57 points (4th, Central Division)

Texas: 27-23-3-2, 59 points (3rd, Central Division)

Last Game: 4-1 Win at Chicago (Mar. 9)

The IceHogs claimed their sixth straight win last Saturday with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. Rockford sprinted out of the gates with four goals in the first period to take a commanding lead of the game. The effort tied a season high for the Hogs for goals in a period.

Jackson Cates led the way for Rockford with two goals in the first 5:27 of the game. His ninth and 10th scores of the season gave him his second multi-goal performance as a pro. Brett Seney found the back of the net for the fourth straight game with a power-play goal midway through the first period. Rockford tallied twice on the man-advantage. Drew Commesso picked up his third straight win for Rockford with 23 saves on 24 Chicago shots.

Last Game vs. Texas: 5-3 Win (Feb. 23)

Rockford pulled off a 5-3 win over Texas when the teams last met on Feb. 23 at the BMO Center. Tied heading into the third, the Hogs outscored the Stars 3-1 in the final frame to claim victory. Five different IceHogs found the back of the net, and goaltender Drew Commesso stopped 29 of 32 shots in the win.

High-Flying Top Line

Rockford's top line of Brett Seney, Cole Guttman, and Rem Pitlick has racked up 27 combined points in the last five games. Seney has 10 points in that stretch (4G, 6A), Pitlick has nine points (4G, 5A), and Guttman has eight (5G, 3A). Over the last four games, the members of the trio have produced nine multi-point efforts. Only in one of the last five games did one of those linemates not record a point (Guttman on Mar. 1 at Milwaukee). Through the last five contests for Rockford, Seney, Guttman, and Pitlick have produced 41.5% or the IceHogs' offense (27 of 65 points).

Open the FloodCates

Jackson Cates scored twice in the span of 5:27 to start the first period last Saturday against Chicago for the quickest two goals scored by an IceHogs player this season. The two strikes also marked the second multi-goal game in Cates' pro career, and the third-year man out of Minnesota-Duluth is one goal short of tying his career high of 11 tallies that he set last season in 65 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Streaks

Saturday's win over Chicago gave Rockford six straight wins for the first time this season. The last time that an IceHogs team won six straight games was the 2018-19 group that won six in a row between Jan. 25, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2019. Rockford is also 9-2-0-0 in the last 11 games and has points in 12 of the last 14 games. The last IceHogs' group to earn points in 12 of 14 games was the 2017-18 team that did so over multiple 14-game spans late in the season. That IceHogs squad advanced to the Western Conference Finals; the farthest a Rockford AHL team has gone in the playoffs. Only once before has an IceHogs team won seven straight games: the 2014-15 club won eight straight between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8 in 2014.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16 AT 7 PM: TICKET + 2 DRINKS FOR $20

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day weekend, we're offering our "Wet Your Whistle Wednesday" deal on a Saturday! Get a ticket and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. It's also First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by JM Construction. The Rockford IceHogs and JM Construction are proud to honor our local first responders by providing a free ticket to first responders along with a discounted ticket rate for any additional tickets needed.

SUNDAY, MARCH 17 AT 4 PM: ST. PADDY'S SPECIALTY JERSEY LIVE AUCTION

The IceHogs will wear specialty St. Patrick's themed jerseys, presented by Insurance King with media partner B103, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys in our live postgame auction and get the player-worn jerseys right off the players' backs! Players will also sign the jerseys and pose for photos with the auction winners. All proceeds from the live auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fund.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-To-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Wed., Nov. 8 vs Texas - L 5-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 5 at Texas - L 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 6 at Texas - W 5-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 9 vs Texas - OTL 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Feb. 13 vs Texas - OTW - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 23 vs Texas - 5-3 W - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Mar. 12 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 13 at Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Stars, All-Time

40-26-5-4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.