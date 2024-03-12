Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m.

March 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD (30-20-4, 64pts) @ ABBOTSFORD (29-21-6, 64pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games as they head to British Columbia for the first of two

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

GOLDEN TICKETS: Win a #66 VADER Star Wars authentic jersey in the Golden Ticket raffle. Only 100 tickets are sold at $30 each. Click here to get your tickets. You do not need to be present at the game on Saturday when the winner is drawn.

NEW CONDORS365 MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW: New memberships for NEXT season are on sale now. Find out how you can get games remaining this season included! Click here for more information.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Canucks play game seven of an eight-game season series

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield swept Colorado on Saturday with a 6-1 victory over the Eagles. Cameron Wright opened the scoring and had two goals, while Lane Pederson had two goals and three points. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 21 of 22 in the win.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 26-4-1 (.855) when scoring at least three goals this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

Eight of the final 10 games in March will be on the road for the Condors. Bakersfield is 16-10-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season and 14-10-4 at home.

LAVVY UP THE LADDER

Raphael Lavoie is fifth in the AHL in goals with 24 on the season, one off his career high of 25 set last season. The Condors team record for goals in an AHL campaign is 30, set by Seth Griffith in the 2021-22 season.

JERSEY BOY

Cam Dineen has a goal and seven assists during a season-high, seven-game point streak and a goal and 11 assists over his last 10 games.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

With the Condors sweep of Colorado, they now sit five points out of second place with two games in hand. After Ontario swept Calgary last night, the Condors trail the third-place Reign by four points, with two games in hand. Fourth-place Tucson hosts Henderson tonight in the lone other Pacific Division action. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Cameron Wright's two-goal night gave him nine goals on the season. He leads all Condors rookies with 18 points (9g-9a) in 33 games this season.

ALL THE TOOLS

Ty Tullio is on a four-game point streak with a goal and three assists over that stretch. He has 17 points (8g-9a) in 36 games.

HOLLYWOOD IS BACK

Dylan Holloway had an assist on Saturday and now has six points (3g-3a) in six games with the Condors this season.

ANOTHER CHAPTER IN THE BOOK OF SAM

Sam Gagner is expected to return to the Condors lineup tonight. He had five points (1g-4a) in three games with the Condors on an AHL deal earlier in the season. He went on to record 10 points (5g-5a) in 27 with the Oilers. The 34-year old has played 1,042 career NHL games.

SOUP'S ON

Jack Campbell stopped 64 of 65 shots last week, including a shutout. He is 14-8-0 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage since November 21.

LEAGUE LEADER

Seth Griffith is now tied for 13th in the AHL's scoring race, recording points in five straight (1g-6a).

HOUSE OF HORRORS

After winning their first three games in Abbotsford, the Condors have lost five straight regular season and two playoff games on the road against the Canucks. Bakersfield has yet to beat Abbotsford in regulation this season, going 2-3-1 in six games.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Abbotsford shut out Henderson on Saturday, 6-0. Arshdeep Bains had two goals and a helper in the win.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield and Abbotsford meet tomorrow at 7 p.m. The Condors are home Saturday for Star Wars Night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.