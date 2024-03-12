Griffins Grab Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Cleveland
March 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Elmer Soderblom iversus cleveland Monsters' James Malatesta
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Cleveland Monsters)
CLEVELAND -- After trading blows through three periods, the Grand Rapids Griffins ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday.
In their last 12 road games, the Griffins earned points in 10 of the outings. Sebastian Cossa's point streak extended to 12 contests (7-0-5) in the defeat, as the rookie netminder has not suffered a regulation loss since January. Taro Hirose bagged a helper on Elmer Soderblom's goal, which put the fifth-year pro at four points (1-3--4) in his last seven games. Brogan Rafferty picked up an assist to stretch his helper streak (0-3--3) to three games. The overtime defeat pushed the Griffins' loss streak to five outings.
The Griffins collected the first goal of the contest when Cross Hanas streamed into Cleveland's zone and unleashed a bullet from the top of the right circle, which beat the blocker of Jet Greaves at 6:49. The Monsters evened the score at one, as Marcus Bjork beat Cossa on his stick side with a slapshot from the top of the right circle with 5:22 remaining in the first period. Despite the opening frame tie, the Griffins held an 18-8 shot advantage over Cleveland.
Grand Rapids restored its lead when Hirose sent a tape-to-tape pass to Soderblom, who then ripped a one-timer behind Greaves from the right circle to make it a 2-1 game at 7:46 in the second period. With just 31 seconds remaining in the period, Hunter McKown marched down the ice on a breakaway and was initially stopped by Cossa but Tyler Angle capitalized on a loose puck and buried the disc from the doorstep for a Monsters equalizer.
With no change in the score during the third frame, Cleveland and the Griffins entered their fifth overtime period through seven games. With the Monsters on a 4-on-3 power play in the extra stanza, McKown collected a rebound and slipped the puck behind Cossa's right pad from the goal mouth for his third point of the night and to give Cleveland a 3-2 overtime victory over Grand Rapids at 3:25.
Notes
- Matt Luff played in his 150th AHL game.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 1 1 0 0 - 2
Cleveland 1 1 0 1 - 3
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Hanas 6 (Newpower, Luff), 6:49. 2, Cleveland, Bjork 6 (McKown, Pyyhtia), 14:38. Penalties-Luff Gr (hooking), 9:54; Mazur Gr (interference), 17:24.
2nd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Soderblom 9 (Hirose, Rafferty), 7:46. 4, Cleveland, Angle 6 (McKown), 19:29. Penalties-Johansson Gr (tripping), 0:52; Knazko Cle (tripping), 10:49; McKown Cle (hooking), 13:24.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties
OT Period-5, Cleveland, McKown 9 (Del Bel Belluz, Christiansen), 3:25 (PP). Penalties-Aston-Reese Gr (slashing), 1:58.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 18-7-8-1-34. Cleveland 8-11-5-6-30.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 2; Cleveland 1 / 4.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 13-7-8 (30 shots-27 saves). Cleveland, Greaves 26-10-3 (34 shots-32 saves).
A-7,513
Three Stars
1. CLE McKown (two goals, assist); 2. CLE Angle (goal); 3. CLE Greaves (W, 32 saves)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 27-17-7-4 (65 pts.) / Fri., March 15 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.
Cleveland: 34-18-3-3 (74 pts.) / Sun., March 17 vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton 3 p.m.
