Morning Skate Report: March 12, 2024

March 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







TUCSON, A.Z. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Tucson Roadrunners in the first of a midweek back-to-back. The team heads into this evening's matchup after splitting their weekend series against Abbotsford. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Forward Adam Cracknell is expected to make his return against the Roadrunners. He stands second on the team in both points and goals, with 35 (17G, 12A) in 44 games this season. Cracknell earlier represented the Silver Knights at the AHL All-Star Classic, where he was honored as a playing captain.

Forward Jonas Rondbjerg heads into the first of the series with four points in Henderson's last two games against Tucson. He recorded three points (2G, 1A) against the Roadrunners on March 1, a personal single-game high. He also tallied an assist in the second of the two-game series.

Forward Ryan Dzingel joins the Silver Knights on a professional tryout agreement. In his most recent professional season, he scored 11 points (2G, 9A) over 22 games with the Chicago Wolves. Over nine professional seasons, Dzingel has appeared in 404 NHL games with five teams, tallying 188 points (87G, 101A).

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Rookie forward Josh Doan leads the Roadrunners in both points and goals. He has notched 38 points (22G, 16A) in 55 games this year with Tucson. In the Silver Knights' last two-game series against the Roadrunners, Doan notched a goal and an assist. He has tallied four points in six games against Henderson this season.

Forward Aku Raty heads into tonight's contest just one game removed from a six-game point streak. Over those six games, he recorded nine points (3G, 6A), including a three-point night against the Silver Knights. Raty has scored 32 points (12G, 20A) in his first AHL season.

Matthew Villalta remains the only qualified goaltender on Tucson's roster. He is 23-14-3 so far this season, averaging 2.77 goals against with a .905 save percentage. He started both games of Henderson's last series against Tucson, going 1-0-1 in those two games. He is 3-0-1 against the Knights this season.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Gage Quinney is week-to-week

Carson Focht is week-to-week

Bear Hughes is day-to-day

