Game #56: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights

March 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #56: Tucson Roadrunners (31-19-3-2) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (24-27-2-4)

Time Tuesday, March 12, 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Covention Center, Tucson, Arizona Referees: #95 Nolan Bloyer #73 Stan Szczurek

Linespersons: #74 Eric Anderson, #76 Gabe Lomen

The Tucson Roadrunners start a four-game home stand versus the Henderson Silver Knights as the two teams meet for the third time in less than two weeks tonight. The Roadrunners took three out of four points in Henderson with an overtime loss on Friday, March 1 and 5-2 regulation win on Saturday, March 2. In the season series, both teams have won three games, but the Roadrunners have eight out of 12 total points in the season series. In addition, four of the six games have ended in one-goal fashion with three of those going into extra minutes and the Roadrunners holding 2-0-1-1 in the one-goal games against the Vegas Golden Knights Affiliate.

Three things:

Seven players on the Roadrunners roster have three points or more versus the Silver Knights this season in six games. Max Szuber leads the way with three goals and three assists for six points, Aku Raty is second with a goal and four assists for five points Austin Poganski is third with four goals, Milos Keleman is fourth with three goals while Josh Doan (2 goals, 1 assist), Nathan Smith (1 goal, 2 assists) and Jan Jenik (2 goals, 1 assist) are tied for fifth with three points each. In Tucson's previous series in against Henderson March 1 and 2, Aku Raty (1 goal, 3 assists), Jan Jenik (2 goals, 1 assist), Nathan Smith (1 goal, 1 assist), Max Szuber (1 goal, 1 assist) and Steven Kampfer (2 assists) all had at least two points. In addition, goaltender Matthew Villalta is unbeaten versus Henderson at 3-0-0-1 with a 2.21 goals against average and .914 save percentage.

Entering Tuesday, the Silver Knights are eighth place in the Pacific Division with a .453 winning percentage and 10 points out of the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. This season, the Roadrunners are 15-4-2-1 against teams with a winning percentage below .500; scoring 76 total goals in 22 games for a 3.45 goals-per-game average.

Henderson is third in the AHL on the power-play at a 23.8% success rate; which is also the best in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners are perfect in their last nine penalty kills including a 7-for-7 effort versus the Calgary Wranglers in their last home games on March 6; which is the team's season best that has been set three separate times this year. Also, when Tucson goes perfect on the PK, they are 15-9-0-1 including its most recent game versus Henderson on March 2 in the 5-2 victory.

What's the word?

"I think it just cements the way we have to play; we just have to just be aware of it again and make sure we make the right decisions out there and buy into the gameplan."

Tucson Head Coach Steve Potvin on the team's overall process heading back home for four games this week.

Number to Know:

11 - The number of goals that have come in non 5-on-5 play out of the 34 goals that have been scored between these two teams in six games.

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin with Roadrunners Happy Hour live from Tucson Arena at 5 p.m. as Adrian Denny, Kim Cota-Robles, Arizona Daily Star Sports Editor Brett Fera and Jonathon Schaffer carry coverage through Roadrunners Warm-Up at 6:15 p.m. and puck drop at 6:30 p.m. The group will talk with several Roadrunners as they enter the arena for the game; including defenseman Max Szuber. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.