Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Aims for Revenge against Lehigh Valley

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 2

After falling behind in the second period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton came from behind to stun a rowdy crowd a PPL Center. Austin Rueschhoff kicked off the scoring with an early, first-period power-play goal, but the Phantoms received two tucks from Rhett Gardner in the second period to seize a 2-1 lead. The Penguins pulled even on Lukas Svejkovsky's first goal of the season, followed by a dagger by Corey Andonovski with 2:08 remaining in regulation. Joel Blomqvist made 27 saves for his 18th win of the season.

Saturday, Mar. 9 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 4

The Phantoms returned the favor on Saturday, rallying in the third period with four-straight goals. After two stellar periods by Blomqvist, who was making back-to-back starts, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton entered the final frame with a 1-0 lead on a scorching slap shot by Ryan Shea. Lehigh Valley's comeback started on a power-play goal by Samu Tuomaala. A five-minute major power play for the Penguins turned sour when Brendan Furry scored shorthanded to snatch the lead for the Phantoms. Lehigh Valley rattled off two quick even-strength tallies to take a commanding 4-1 lead, before Sam Poulin rounded out the scoring with a penalty shot goal.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 13 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

This will mark the third-straight game between the Penguins and Phantoms and the eighth matchup in their 12-game season series. Lehigh Valley has four wins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's three, but the Penguins have gone 3-1-2-1 to pick up nine out of a possible 14 points. Three veterans are tied for the season-series lead, as the Penguins' Vinnie Hinostroza as well as the Phantoms' Cooper Marody and Rhett Gardner are all producing at a point-per-game pace through seven head-to-head games.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton owns the league's fourth-best penalty kill (84.5%), which improves to third place at home (87.0%).

- Sam Poulin's penalty shot on Saturday was the first awarded to the Penguins this season, their first on home ice since Feb. 13, 2016, and their first penalty shot conversion at home since Mar. 14, 2014.

- Poulin has 12 points (4G-7A) in his last 10 games.

- Radim Zohorna has nine points (3G-6A) in his last six games.

- Vinnie Hinostroza is on a four-game point streak with six points (3G-3A) in that time.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 57 42 11 0 4 88 .772

2. Providence 57 35 17 3 2 75 .658

3. PENGUINS 57 29 20 7 1 66 .579

4. Hartford 54 29 17 6 2 66 .611

5. Charlotte 56 28 22 6 0 62 .554

6. Springfield 57 26 26 3 2 57 .500

7. Lehigh Valley 55 25 23 5 2 57 .518

8. Bridgeport 57 20 30 6 1 47 .412

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ty Smith 53 9 23 32

Alex NylanderX 43 17 15 32

Vasily Ponomarev 41 8 21 29

Peter Abbandonato 45 8 18 26

Sam Poulin 30 12 12 24

Vinnie Hinostroza 29 11 13 24

Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 34 18-9-5 2.19 .918 0

Magnus HellbergX 19 9-8-2 2.92 .905 0

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 13 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Mar. 8 (G) Jaxon Castor Signed to PTO

Sat, Mar. 9 (C) Jonathan Gruden Recalled to PIT

Sun, Mar. 10 (G) Jaxon Castor Released from PTO

Tue, Mar. 12 (RW) Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Tue, Mar. 12 (RW) Tanner Laderoute Released from PTO

Tue, Mar. 12 (D) Philip Waugh Signed to SPC

