Anaheim Ducks Recall Pavol Regenda from San Diego
March 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled left wing Pavol Regenda on an emergency basis from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Regenda, 24 (12/7/99), has scored 1-2=3 points in 15 career NHL games with the Ducks, making his season debut in his lone NHL contest this season March 6 vs. Ottawa. The 6-4, 211-pound forward has scored 16-13) points with a +5 rating in 39 games with San Diego this season. He ranked second among Gulls leaders in goals while pacing the club in shorthanded goals (2). In 89 career AHL games with San Diego, Regenda has collected 29-25=54 points with 112 PIM, including 13-12=25 points in 50 games in 2022-23 as a rookie.
A native of Michalovce, Slovakia, Regenda helped Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, scoring 1-3=4 points with a +5 rating. He also represented his country at the 2022 World Championship, leading Slovakia in goals (5) while ranking tied for second among team leaders in scoring (5-1=6 points in eight games). Regenda also appeared at the 2019 World Junior Championship and 2017 U-18 World Championship.
