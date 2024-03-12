Wranglers Downed by Reign

Came up short.

The Wranglers dropped their third-straight game following a 6-2 loss to the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday night.

Adam Klapka scored twice for the Wranglers and has nine points (5g,4a) in his last six games, while Jeremie Poirier (2a) added a couple of helpers in the contest.

Oscar Dansk (8-9-2-0) got the start between the pipes for Calgary, turning aside 25 shots.

Things got chippy early in the first period.

Clark Bishop answered the bell early and was challenged to a fight by Kevin Connauton, as the two squared off for a quick scrap.

Less than a minute later, at the 10:11 mark, Connauton answered on the scoresheet for the Reign, walking the blueline and blasting a shot past Dansk to tie the game. 1-1.

Klapka responded at 15:13, scoring his second goal of the period on the powerplay, capping off a quick passing play to give the Wranglers the lead. 2-1.

Steven Santini tied the game for Ontario at 17:30 with a quick wrist-shot from the high slot that found the back of the net.

2-2 after 40 minutes.

Ontario took the lead in the second period at 4:17 after a fluttering point shot from Luke Row was redirected in front by Tyler Madden to put the Reign ahead. 3-2.

Santini scored his second goal of the game at 14:13 when a shot redirected off him and past Dansk to extend the Reign lead.

4-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Charles Hudon scored his 19th goal of the season at the 11:23 mark to make it 5-2 for Ontario.

The Wranglers pulled Dansk for an extra-attacker with over seven minutes remaining, but Nikita Pavlychev deposited the puck into the empty net to seal it for Ontario. 6-2.

