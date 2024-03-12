Silver Knights Sign Forward Ryan Dzingel

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, March 12, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Ryan Dzingel to a professional tryout agreement. He will join the team immediately.

Dzingel, 32, has appeared in 404 NHL games and 141 AHL games over nine professional seasons, last playing for the Chicago Wolves during the 2022-23 campaign. The Wheaton, Illinois native served as an assistant captain with the Wolves, posting two goals and 11 points in 22 games.

A seventh-round pick (204th overall) of the Ottawa Senators in 2011, Dzingel made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season with Ottawa. Dzingel has played with the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Arizona Coyotes, and San Jose Sharks during his NHL career, totaling 87 goals, 188 points, and 191 penalty minutes.

Dzingel made his AHL debut with the Binghamton Senators at the end of the 2013-14 season. In 141 AHL games with Binghamton and Chicago, Dzingel has collected 33 goals, 88 points, and 93 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Dzingel played three seasons of NCAA hockey at the Ohio State University from 2011-14, serving as captain in 2012-13 and assistant captain in 2013-14. In 110 games as a Buckeye, Dzingel tallied 45 goals and 108 points. During the 2013-14 season, Dzingel was the B1G Conference scoring champion and a Hobey Baker Award Finalist, a well as a B1G Conference First-Team All-Star and NCAA (West) First-Team All American.

Dzingel will wear jersey number 80 with Henderson. The Silver Knights face the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday night at Tucson Arena, with puck-drop scheduled for 6:30 PT and the game broadcast on 1230AM 'The Game' and on AHLTV.

Ryan Dzingel, Forward

Birthplace: Wheaton, Illinois

Height: 6-0

Weight: 193 lbs.

Age: 32

Shoots: Right

- Appeared in 404 career NHL games with Ottawa, Columbus, Carolina, Arizona, and San Jose, totaling 87 goals and 188 points

- Served as assistant captain with AHL Chicago during 2022-23 season

- Has collected 33 goals and 88 points in 141 career AHL games with Binghamton and Chicago

- Hobey Baker Finalist and First-Team All-American at Ohio State in 2013-14

- Drafted in seventh round (204th overall) of 2011 NHL Draft by Ottawa

- 2011 USHL All-Star with Lincoln Stars

- Teammate of Dysin Mayo with Arizona in 2021-22

