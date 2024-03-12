Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Dillon Hamaliuk has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, forward Tanner Laderoute has also been released from his professional tryout agreement.

Hamaliuk skated in eight games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, picking up an assist on Feb. 17 against the Laval Rocket.

A native of Leduc, Alberta, Hamaliuk represented Wheeling at the 2024 AHL All-Star Game, where he posted two goals and an assist. The 23-year-old has gathered 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 32 games for the Nailers this season.

Hamaliuk was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6, the same trade that brought Erik Karlsson to the Penguins organization. Hamaliuk was drafted by San Jose in second round (55th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and played in 44 AHL games for the San Jose Barracuda during the 2021-22 season. He produced three goals and six assists for nine points in that time.

Laderoute has appeared in three games for the Penguins this season, earning no points in that time. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 9 in a home game against the Providence Bruins.

The 26-year-old from Edmonton, Alberta paces Wheeling with 20 goals and 41 points in his first season as a pro. Prior to joining the Nailers, Laderoute enjoyed a five-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Laderoute captained the Bulldogs during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, and he won the NCAA National Championship in 2018-19.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Mar. 12, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

