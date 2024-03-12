Flames Recall Dustin Wolf
March 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.
Additionally, the Flames announce Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Wolf currently has the AHL's third-best save-percentage at 0.923 through his 35 games with the Calgary Wranglers in 2023-24. Wolf has a record of 20-11-3 in American Hockey League play this season along with a 2.43 goals-against average and four shutouts on the campaign.
Earlier this season, the 22-year-old represented the Pacific Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic along with Flames forward Matt Coronato where he played parts of four games, helping the Pacific Division win the All-Star Challenge for the second-straight season.
The Gilroy, CA native has played six games for the Flames so far this season, picking up his first win of 2023-24 against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 28-save effort.
Dustin Wolf - Goaltender
Born: Gilroy, CA Date: April 16, 2001
Height: 6'0" Weight: 180 lbs.
Catches: Left
Drafted: CGY - 7th round (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2024
- Monsters Grab 3-2 Overtime Win Against Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Grab Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Win Seventh Straight and Down Stars 4-3 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford Claims Midweek Opener in Texas - Texas Stars
- Flames Recall Dustin Wolf - Calgary Wranglers
- Dylan Garand's 31 Saves Not Enough as Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mackie Samoskevich Nets OT Winner against Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Morning Skate Report: March 12, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Silver Knights Sign Forward Ryan Dzingel - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Aims for Revenge against Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Sign Philip Waugh - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Total Solar Eclipse Game Enters Orbit and Lands on CW 43 WUAB - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Pavol Regenda from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Sign Clarkson Forward Anthony Romano to Tryout - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Stastney Recalled by Preds, Ads Summon Two - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blue Jackets add Brendan Gaunce on emergency recall, Cleveland loans Pavel Cajan to ECHL Cincinnati - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #56: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Open Key Back-To-Back Set in Charlotte - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Continue Playoff Push with Three Games this Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Bring Six-Game Win Streak to Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Sweeps Calgary - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Downed by Reign - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Flames Recall Dustin Wolf
- Wranglers Downed by Reign
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign
- Wranglers Fall to Reign
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign