Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Additionally, the Flames announce Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Wolf currently has the AHL's third-best save-percentage at 0.923 through his 35 games with the Calgary Wranglers in 2023-24. Wolf has a record of 20-11-3 in American Hockey League play this season along with a 2.43 goals-against average and four shutouts on the campaign.

Earlier this season, the 22-year-old represented the Pacific Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic along with Flames forward Matt Coronato where he played parts of four games, helping the Pacific Division win the All-Star Challenge for the second-straight season.

The Gilroy, CA native has played six games for the Flames so far this season, picking up his first win of 2023-24 against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 28-save effort.

Dustin Wolf - Goaltender

Born: Gilroy, CA Date: April 16, 2001

Height: 6'0" Weight: 180 lbs.

Catches: Left

Drafted: CGY - 7th round (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft

