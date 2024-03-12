Monsters Total Solar Eclipse Game Enters Orbit and Lands on CW 43 WUAB

March 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







PLANET EARTH - The Cleveland Monsters announced the Total Solar Eclipse Game powered by NOPEC on Saturday, March 30, at 3:15 p.m. will gravitate to a simulcast broadcast on CW 43 WUAB.

"We're thrilled to bring Monsters Hockey to fans throughout the state of Ohio for free on CW 43 WUAB," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski. "The Total Solar Eclipse Game is sure to be a promotion to remember, whether you are at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse or taking in our most unique television broadcast of the year." The Monsters broadcast on CW 43 WUAB will include a certain "solar flair" that will connect viewers with the unique promotion at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Monsters previously announced this once-in-a-lifetime promotion back in October that will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to honor the rare celestial event Clevelanders will witness on Monday, April 8, when Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are in the path of totality for the Total Solar Eclipse.

To celebrate this special broadcast on CW 43 WUAB, fans can now purchase tickets starting at just $4.30! Don't space out on this offer because it will phase out tonight at midnight! For tickets, click here.

All fans that attend the Monsters game on March 30 will receive a Total Solar Eclipse Survival Pack, including a pair of Monsters eclipse glasses and a commemorative t-shirt that proclaims "I was in The Land for the total solar eclipse." The front of the shirt depicts the moon blocking the sun, replaced by the Monsters logo because all things revolve around Monsters hockey. A specialty jersey design will be revealed in the coming days and is expected to receive glowing reviews from fans!

Hundreds of Northeast Ohio STEM students will have the chance to attend the game for free through a partnership with NeoSTEM and thanks to a donation of tickets by NOPEC. NASA, the Great Lakes Science Center, and NeoSTEM will have interactive activations on the concourse at the Monsters Total Solar Eclipse Night.

At the Total Solar Eclipse Game, the Monsters will welcome the Rochester Americans for a star-studded showdown against one of Cleveland's biggest division rivals amidst a competitive playoff push. Rochester are Cleveland's closest AHL rival by proximity at just 0.00000000004406 light years away.

The lunar lunacy doesn't stop on March 30! *If inclement weather in Cleveland on Moonday, April 8, prevents viewing of the total solar eclipse locally, all ticket purchasers to the Monsters Total Solar Eclipse Game will receive a constellation prize of a free ticket to a mutually agreed upon game.

*Offer and promotion subject to change.

