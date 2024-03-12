Stastney Recalled by Preds, Ads Summon Two

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have recalled defensemen Luke Prokop and Griffin Luce from Atlanta of the ECHL.

A Mequon native, Stastney made his season debut with Nashville on Nov. 18 vs. Chicago and has gone on to appear in eight more games, scoring his first career NHL goal on Nov. 24 at St. Louis. In 44 AHL games for the Central Division-leading Admirals, the 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner has a career-high 20 points (5g-15a) and represented Milwaukee at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. Additionally, his +27 rating leads Milwaukee defensemen and is tied for the third-highest mark in the AHL.

Prokop returns to Milwaukee where he has played in three games this season. He leads Atlanta defenseman in scoring with 25 points (4g-21a), while skating in 49 contests.

Luce has played in all 59 of the Gladiators contests thus far this season, scoring three goals and adding nine assists for 12 points and 40 penalty minutes.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wed., Mar. 13 to host the Manitoba Moose at 10:30 am.

