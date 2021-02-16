Texas Stars Postpone Tonight's Game Versus San Jose Barracuda

February 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars vs. the San Jose Barracuda

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars vs. the San Jose Barracuda(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that due to an ongoing winter weather emergency, tonight's game against the San Jose Barracuda has been postponed. A reschedule date has not yet been determined.

Additionally, the Texas Stars team office will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 and Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Fans who have purchased through Ticketmaster.com can contact Ticketmaster to request a full refund for tonight's game. Fans with packages that are impacted by this change to the schedule will have their seats for tonight's game automatically banked for a future game this season. Direct questions the Stars ticket department at tickets@texasstars.com.

The Stars will return to H-E-B Center for their next game on Feb. 24, 2021 as they take the ice against the Iowa Wild for the fourth time this season. The puck drops at 7 PM for Texas' third home game of the year.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.