American Hockey League, CCM Announce 5-Year Extension of Partnership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass./MONTREAL ... The American Hockey League and CCM Hockey are pleased to announce a five-year extension of their long-term partnership that will continue to serve as the foundation for the AHL's marketing, licensing and on-ice branding strategies. CCM will remain the exclusive supplier of sticks, helmets, gloves, pants and jerseys, delivering world-class product to AHL players.

The AHL and CCM Hockey remain two of the most recognized and respected entities in the industry. The American Hockey League is currently in the midst of its 85th season as one of the premier hockey leagues across the globe. CCM is positioned as one the largest designer and manufacturer of hockey equipment in the world, and is represented by NHL superstars including Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

CCM Hockey will remain the exclusive licensee for AHL replica jerseys, and will remain a licensee for other AHL apparel and headwear including authentic jerseys and the official Calder Cup Championship hats and shirts worn on the ice by the league's championship teams. CCM will also continue to sponsor the AHL All-Star Classic, providing equipment, jerseys and locker room apparel for the annual event, and will also be the head-to-toe uniform provider for AHL referees and linesmen.

"The partnership between CCM Hockey and our league has been critical to the AHL's business success since it began more than 16 years ago," said Scott Howson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Hockey League. "Its scope is unrivaled in hockey and it continues to positively impact all areas of our operation on and off the ice. CCM has been a terrific partner and we look forward to working with them for years to come."

"Our partnership with the American Hockey League is an asset to the continuous growth of both our brand and the league," said Caroline Losson, Chief Marketing Officer of CCM Hockey. "We are committed to providing the world's best players with technology-driven products that will help them perform their best on the ice, and are thrilled to be able to continuously do so with AHL players."

