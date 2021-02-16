Colorado Recalls Goaltender Kevin Carr

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Kevin Carr from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. In addition, goaltender Peyton Jones has been recalled by the Avalanche. Carr started the season with the Grizzlies and has appeared in 211 total ECHL contests with the Grizzlies, Alaska Aces and Tulsa Oilers. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder won a career-high 30 games with the Oilers in 2014-15.

In addition to his time in the ECHL, Carr led the EIHL with four shutouts during the 2019-20 season with the Nottingham Panthers. The 30-year-old spent four seasons at Buffalo State College and was a three-time All-Conference selection with the Bengals.

Colorado will continue its five-game road trip when the Eagles travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, February 17th at 7:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

