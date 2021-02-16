Givani Smith Reassigned to the Griffins

Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Givani Smith

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned left wing Givani Smith to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.

Smith, 22, has appeared in eight games with the Red Wings this season, contributing four points (1-3--4), 11 penalty minutes and an even rating in 9:54 average time on ice. A second-round pick (46th overall) of Detroit in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, the Toronto native has skated in 29 NHL contests over the last two seasons, recording seven points (3-4--7) and 20 PIM. Smith also logged 37 games with Grand Rapids in 2019-20, leading the club with 75 PIM while scoring 19 points (9-10--19). For his Griffins career (2016-17; 18-20), he shows 32 points (15-17--32) and 163 PIM in 104 games.

The Griffins will complete a four-game road slate on Thursday in Rockford at 7 p.m. EST before returning to Van Andel Arena this Saturday, Feb. 20 to host the Cleveland Monsters at 4 p.m. on Opening Night presented by Huntington, their first home game in 346 days.

All 15 Griffins home games this season will be televised on WXSP-TV. Fans can also watch the games via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all games, home and road) or tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

