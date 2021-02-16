American Hockey League Announces Suspension
February 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Garrett Mitchell has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Iowa on Feb. 13.
Mitchell will miss Rockford's game tonight (Feb. 16) vs. Chicago.
