American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Garrett Mitchell has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Iowa on Feb. 13.

Mitchell will miss Rockford's game tonight (Feb. 16) vs. Chicago.

