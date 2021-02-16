San Diego Gulls Sign Left Wing Jamie Devane to PTO
February 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed left wing Jamie Devane to a professional tryout (PTO).
Devane, 29 (2/20/91), recorded 4-5=9 points in 36 games last season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, leading the club with 81 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-5, 231-pound forward has appeared in 340 career AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Ontario Reign, Stockton Heat, Milwaukee Admirals and Toronto Marlies, totaling 24-32=56 points and 668 PIM.
Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round (68th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Devane appeared in two National Hockey League (NHL) contests with Toronto in 2013-14. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Devane earned 53-61=114 points with a +14 rating and 411 PIM in 237 career OHL games with the Plymouth Whalers from 2008-12.
