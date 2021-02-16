Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Open Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Wolves

February 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), open a four-game homestand tonight against the Chicago Wolves at 6:00 at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tonight is the third of 11 scheduled meetings between the two clubs.

Hogs Earn Key Standings Point at Iowa

The IceHogs earned their first standings point of the 2020-21 season with a 3-2 overtime loss at Iowa on Saturday night. The Hogs look to snap a three-game season-opening winless stretch and a five-game winless skid (0-3-2-0) dating back to the final two games of the 2019-20 campaign.

More Hogs Grab Their Firsts

Forward D.J. Busdeker picked up his first AHL goal and forward Chris Wilkie added his first professional goal on Tuesday at Chicago and forward Brad Morrison netted two goals in his IceHogs debut at Iowa and forward Mitch Fossier picked up his first pro point (assist) against the Wild.

Hogs/Wolves Rivalry Picks Back Up

The IceHogs and Wolves' in-state rivalry is in full swing as the two clubs enter tonight #1 and #2 in the AHL in average penalty minutes per game. The Wolves lead the league with 21.75 PIMs per game and the IceHogs sit second at 19 PIMs per game. In their last meeting on Feb. 9 at Chicago, the two clubs combined for 63 penalty minutes and 15 power plays.

Hello Old Friend

The IceHogs see their in-state rivals for the third time in the first four games of the season. The Hogs and Wolves clashed in a home-and-home, season-opening series on Feb. 6 at Rockford and Feb. 9 at Hoffman Estates, with the Wolves earning wins in both games, 5-4 and 5-2.

Morrison Adds to Meijer First Goal Frenzy Total

Forward Brad Morrison's early first-period goal on Saturday at Iowa opened the game scoring and added to the Meijer First Goal Frenzy donation! When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. Fans can guess who scores the first IceHogs goal of the game on the IceHogs mobile app for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Meijer.

Meijer First Goal Frenzy Total: $100

Morrison Off to Hot Start

In his IceHogs debut, Morrison buried two goals on two shots at Iowa and becomes this fifth IceHogs to score in his team debut, joining Chad Yetman, Wyatt Kalynuk, Matej Chalupa, and Chris Wilkie.

Home Sweet Home

The IceHogs begin a four-game homestand tonight. The homestand is tied for the longest this season, matching four games from March 3-11. The IceHogs see the Wolves, Griffins, and Cleveland Monsters (Feb. 22-23).

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

The Rockford IceHogs continue their four-game homestand on Thursday, Feb. 18 against the Grad Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!

2020-21 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 0-2-1-0, 1 point (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 4-0-0-0, 8 points (1st, Central Division)

2019-20 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 29-30-2-2, 62 points (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 27-26-5-3, 62 points (4th, Central Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Feb. 6 Wolves at IceHogs 4-5 Loss Recap Highlights

Feb. 9 IceHogs at Wolves 2-5 Loss Recap Highlights

Feb. 16 Wolves at IceHogs 2 p.m.

Mar. 27 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

Mar. 28 Wolves at IceHogs 4 p.m.

Apr. 3 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

Apr. 7 Wolves at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 Wolves at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Apr. 21 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

May 14 Wolves at IceHogs 6 p.m.

May 15 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2020-21 Head-to-Head Record

0-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

74-59-10-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (2nd season with IceHogs)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (1st season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators

