February 19 Home Game Moved to Wednesday, February 24 at 6 p.m.

February 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced the following schedule change.

Lehigh Valley @ Binghamton - Friday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Now scheduled for Wednesday, February 24 at 6:00 p.m.

The postponement is due to Lehigh Valley's roster constraints from recent recalls to the Philadelphia Flyers roster and taxi squad. The game on Saturday, February 20 at PPL Center against the Phantoms is still on as scheduled.

The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17 against the Hershey Bears at 7:00 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.