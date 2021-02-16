February 19 Home Game Moved to Wednesday, February 24 at 6 p.m.
February 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced the following schedule change.
Lehigh Valley @ Binghamton - Friday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m.
Now scheduled for Wednesday, February 24 at 6:00 p.m.
The postponement is due to Lehigh Valley's roster constraints from recent recalls to the Philadelphia Flyers roster and taxi squad. The game on Saturday, February 20 at PPL Center against the Phantoms is still on as scheduled.
The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17 against the Hershey Bears at 7:00 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.
