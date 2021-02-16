Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Nikita Pavlychev from Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled forward Nikita Pavlychev from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. The Crunch have also loaned goaltender Clint Windsor to the Solar Bears.

Pavlychev, 23, has skated in 10 games with Orlando this season tallying two goals and two assists. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound center played in 137 career games with Penn State from 2016 to 2020 registering 70 points (36g, 34a). He finished his collegiate career with the Nittany Lions ranking fifth all-time with 12 power-play goals.

Pavlychev was selected in the seventh round (197th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015 NHL Draft. He was signed to an AHL contract by the Crunch in August.

Windsor, 27, has played in seven games with the Solar Bears this season earning a .891 save percentage and 3.27 goals-against average. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound netminder recorded a .927 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average in 30 games with Orlando last season. The Crunch signed Windsor to an AHL contract in March.

