Svechnikov Joins Detroit's Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned right wing Evgeny Svechnikov to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Svechnikov, 24, has skated in three games with the Griffins this season, picking up a goal, an assist and two penalty minutes. In his fourth pro campaign, he returned to Grand Rapids in 2019-20 after missing the previous season due to a knee injury. In 185 games with the Griffins since 2015-16, Svechnikov has recorded 101 points (39-62--101) and 183 PIM, adding 14 points (6-8--14) and 24 PIM in 26 AHL Calder Cup Playoff games. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Svechnikov registered a career-high 51 points (20-31-51) in 74 regular season games and helped the Griffins capture the 2017 Calder Cup championship. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound winger has also appeared in 20 NHL games with the Red Wings since 2016-17, totaling four points (2-2--4) and 10 PIM.

The Griffins will complete a four-game road slate on Thursday in Rockford at 7 p.m. EST before returning to Van Andel Arena this Saturday, Feb. 20 to host the Cleveland Monsters at 4 p.m. on Opening Night presented by Huntington, their first home game in 346 days.

All 15 Griffins home games this season will be televised on WXSP-TV. Fans can also watch the games via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all games, home and road) or tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

