Svechnikov Joins Detroit's Taxi Squad
February 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned right wing Evgeny Svechnikov to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Svechnikov, 24, has skated in three games with the Griffins this season, picking up a goal, an assist and two penalty minutes. In his fourth pro campaign, he returned to Grand Rapids in 2019-20 after missing the previous season due to a knee injury. In 185 games with the Griffins since 2015-16, Svechnikov has recorded 101 points (39-62--101) and 183 PIM, adding 14 points (6-8--14) and 24 PIM in 26 AHL Calder Cup Playoff games. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Svechnikov registered a career-high 51 points (20-31-51) in 74 regular season games and helped the Griffins capture the 2017 Calder Cup championship. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound winger has also appeared in 20 NHL games with the Red Wings since 2016-17, totaling four points (2-2--4) and 10 PIM.
The Griffins will complete a four-game road slate on Thursday in Rockford at 7 p.m. EST before returning to Van Andel Arena this Saturday, Feb. 20 to host the Cleveland Monsters at 4 p.m. on Opening Night presented by Huntington, their first home game in 346 days.
All 15 Griffins home games this season will be televised on WXSP-TV. Fans can also watch the games via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all games, home and road) or tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Evgeny Svechnikov
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2021
- San Diego Gulls Sign Left Wing Jamie Devane to PTO - San Diego Gulls
- Svechnikov Joins Detroit's Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- February 19 Home Game Moved to Wednesday, February 24 at 6 p.m. - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Away Game Rescheduled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Givani Smith Reassigned to the Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Set for Home Opener against the Crunch Tomorrow Night - Utica Comets
- Hershey Bears Weekly #2: with Points in First Three Games, Bears Look for Pair of Wins this Week - Hershey Bears
- Colorado Recalls Goaltender Kevin Carr - Colorado Eagles
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket February 16th - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners, CW Tucson Announce TV Broadcast Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Wild Recalls Defensemen Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register - Iowa Wild
- Tonight's San Jose-Texas AHL Game Postponed Due to Weather - AHL
- American Hockey League Announces Postponement of Tonight's Game - San Jose Barracuda
- Texas Stars Postpone Tonight's Game Versus San Jose Barracuda - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Nikita Pavlychev from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League, CCM Announce 5-Year Extension of Partnership - AHL
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Open Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 2 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Marlies Open the Season with a Win in Winnipeg - Toronto Marlies
- Moose Edged in Season Opener - Manitoba Moose
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.