Last Week around the Leagues

This past week MLB officially announced the 120 teams, 11 leagues, and four classifications that will make up Minor League Baseball's four full-season levels; the NBA G League tipped-off in a bubble environment at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Orlando; and MLS and the MLS Players Association finalized a new Collective Bargaining Agreement through the 2027 season. Highlights from this week are from Double A Northeast League, Double A South League, NBA G League, Canadian Elite Basketball League, American Hockey League, ECHL, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Canadian, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Canadian Football League, Fan Controlled Football and Premier Lacrosse League.

BASEBALL

Triple A East League

Major League Baseball announced that all 120 Minor League Clubs offered an invitation to become Professional Development League ("PDL") license holders have officially agreed to accept. These teams, selected as partners by Major League Clubs and being announced in full today, will provide both facilities and communities that are essential to the development of the next generation of big-league stars.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have officially accepted their invitation to become the new Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins after signing Major League Baseball's Professional Development License (PDL). The 10-year agreement solidifies an invitation for the city of Jacksonville and Northeast Florida to field a Triple-A baseball team for the first time since 1968 and continues the Jumbo Shrimp's affiliation with the Marlins, which dates back to 2009.

Triple A West League

The Texas Rangers announced the organization's minor league coaching staffs for the 2021 season including that of the Round Rock Express. Making his Triple-A coaching debut, Manager Kenny Holmberg will conduct the E-Train during the club's first season back with the Rangers. The 2021 season will mark Holmberg's 13th year in the Rangers organization. In 2020, he worked with Rangers prospects at the Alternate Training Site in Arlington, as well as the Fall Developmental League in Arizona.

Double A Central League

The Amarillo Sod Poodles organization has officially accepted the Arizona Diamondbacks invitation to join as their new Double-A affiliate. The player development agreement, which begins the 2021 season, will last through the 2030 season. The Phoenix-based D-backs become the second MLB affiliate in the brief history of the Sod Poodles, following a two-year partnership with the San Diego Padres.

High A Central League

Austin Chubb will serve as the Great Lakes Loons manager during the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced. He will be the ninth manager since the team's inception in 2007. Chubb has served as a coach in the Dodgers organization since 2016. In 2019, he led Rookie-level Ogden to a franchise-best 54-22 record and was named Pioneer League Manager of the Year.

Double A Northeast League

The Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have been assigned to the Double-A Northeast League by Major League Baseball. The Somerset Patriots were a founding member and the longest-tenured franchise of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. They won a league-best six championships across 22 seasons in the Atlantic League, drawing over 7.5 million fans through the gates at the award-winning TD Bank Ballpark.

Major League Baseball announced that the Somerset Patriots, the new Double-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, have been assigned to the new Double-A Northeast League.

The Portland Sea Dogs and Boston Red Sox signing a deal to keep the Sea Dogs in Portland through 2030. WMTW News 8 Sports Director Travis Lee explains.

Double A South League

The Mississippi Braves will be in Pearl for another decade as they agree to 10 year Double-A affiliate agreement with MLB and the Atlanta Braves.

High A West League

The Eugene Emeralds announced their 2021 coaching staff headed by manager Dennis Pelfrey. Pelfrey joined the San Francisco Giants organization in 2020 when he was slated to be the manager of their Class-A Advanced affiliate in San Jose.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Santa Cruz Warriors Jeremy Lin was fire from downtown making seven of nine three point shots. In the 124-116 victory over the Westchester Knicks.

Ignite point guard Daishen Nix scored 25 points on 19th birthday.

Watch the best buckets from Iowa Wolves power forward Tyler Cook's massive 31-point, 10-rebound, 9-assist effort during the opening day of the NBA G League 2020-21 season.

BIG3

The BIG3 announced the hiring of seasoned sports business and media executive Chris Hannan as Chief Executive Officer. Hannan joins the BIG3 following a long career in leadership roles with FOX Sports, Endeavor (WME/IMG), and most recently, Hemp Hydrate. As the BIG3 prepares for its return of its fourth season, Hannan will lead the organization in a post-COVID environment in order to safely bring our game FIREBALL3 back to BIG3 fans around the world.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Hamilton Honey Badgers announced that they have re-signed Toronto guard Duane Notice for the 2021 season. This will be Notice's third season with the Honey Badgers and will mark his return to the court after suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon during the team's third game of last year's CEBL Summer Series.

Women's National Basketball Association

The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors have unanimously approved the sale of the Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International to new owner Mark Davis, it was announced by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The Los Angeles Sparks announced the re-signing of guard/wing Brittney Sykes. In 2020, her first season with the Sparks, Sykes averaged 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 48.7% from the field. Sykes regularly defended the opponents strongest perimeter player and consistently limited their production. Her defensive prowess was recognized as she was named to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team.

The Dallas Wings announced the team acquired the number one overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft from Seattle via New York for forward Katie Lou Samuelson and Dallas's second-round pick in 2022. The Wings become the first team in WNBA history to hold the first and second overall picks in the same draft. In addition, Dallas also holds the fifth, seventh, and thirteenth selections in 2021.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

San Diego Gulls Head Coach Kevin Dineen became the 22nd head coach in AHL history to reach 300 career wins. In 542 career AHL games as a head coach, Dineen has a 300-176-33-35 record with San Diego (2019-present) and Portland (2005-11).

Connor McMichael's first professional goal gave the Hershey Bears a 3-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Brett Seney was the overtime hero for the Binghamton Devils.

Keegan Lowe beat the buzzer with this game winning goal for San Diego with only 4.7 seconds left on the clock.

ECHL

ECHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Plays of the Week

Western Hockey League

2019-2020 Highlight Reel - Portland Winterhawks goalie Brock Gould

Ontario Hockey League

Futures Watch: Soo Greyhounds center Bryce McConnell-Barker

Federal Prospects Hockey League

The City of Columbus, the Columbus Civic Center and the Columbus River Dragons have partnered together to create a safe return to play plan in time for the River Dragons to participate in the start of the 2021 FPHL season scheduled to begin for the team on February 23rd.

Quebec Major Junior League

QMJHL Plays of the Week

3ICE

A 3-on-3 professional hockey league, 3ICE, will delay its inaugural season until 2022 because of fans' potential inability to attend games this year due to the pandemic. 3ICE had been scheduled to begin play over the summer.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer and the Major League Soccer Players Association finalized a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The agreement, covering the next seven years from 2021 through 2027, has been ratified by the MLS Board of Governors and the membership of the MLSPA. MLS and the MLSPA and players worked together to address the major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the League in 2021 and beyond.

Most Spectacular Chips and Lobs over the Goalkeeper of 2020!

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

Edmonton's CFL team is asking its fans to vote on seven possible new names. The choices are the Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Eagles, Elements, Elk and Elkhounds.

Interview with new Edmonton Team head football coach Jaime Elizondo.

The Edmonton Football Team announces they have running back James Wilder Jr, linebacker Kevin Brown, and quarterback Taylor Cornelius. James Wilder Jr began his CFL career as a member of the Toronto Argonauts. In his first season, the running back recorded 872 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while adding 467 yards receiving on his way to CFL Most Outstanding Rookie honours. In his CFL career, Wilder has accumulated 3,514 all purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Indoor Football League

The IFL's Fred Shaffer meets with the newest addition to the league, the Louisville Xtreme's Head Coach Mark Stoute. Coach discusses his experience with the indoor game and what he expects from their upcoming 2021 schedule.

The IFL's Fred Shaffer catches up with Tucson Sugar Skulls head coach Dixie Wooten. One of the few IFL head coaches with a United Bowl championship under his belt, Coach Wooten discusses his excitement for the upcoming season, some of the players to look out for in 2021, and how he is preparing for the upcoming season.

National Arena League

The National Arena League announced that as a result of the Covid-19 virus they are officially shifting to an eight-game schedule for the upcoming season. The league has been keeping in contact with all the teams and their respective arenas during the pandemic, working with both team and arena management to find the best solution to be able to play the 2021 season.

Champions Indoor Football

The Amarillo Venom and West Texas Warbirds have asked for an "exemption" from the 2021 Champions Indoor Football season and the league will continue on with six teams, per Commissioner Ricky Bertz. The league will release a revised schedule next week.

Fan Controlled Football

Johnny Manziel's first snap in the FCF almost goes for a touchdown!

Fan Controlled Football: Is it worth watching?

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Atlas LC has sent Rob Pannell to Redwoods LC in exchange for the third overall pick in the 2021 Entry Draft and a second round pick in the 2022 College Draft.

Chris Hogan has officially declared for the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Entry Draft. Check out some of the training that was taking place behind the scenes. Hogan was a First-Team All-ECAC selection and captain of his lacrosse team at Penn State.

2021 Entry Draft Lottery

Atlas midfield Bryan Costabile 2020 Highlights

