Austin Chubb Named Loons Manager

MIDLAND, Mich. - Austin Chubb will serve as the Great Lakes Loons manager during the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced today. He will be the ninth manager since the team's inception in 2007.

Chubb has served as a coach in the Dodgers organization since 2016. In 2019, he led Rookie-level Ogden to a franchise-best 54-22 record and was named Pioneer League Manager of the Year.

Chubb, 31, played college ball at Florida Southern and was drafted in the 21st round of the 2012 draft by the Washington Nationals. The Lake Mary, Florida native appeared in a total of 91 minor league games, including a brief appearance with the Loons in 2015, making him the first Loons alum to manage the club. The former catcher was part of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2015 championship team that was managed by former Loons skipper Bill Haselman (2014).

The Loons 2021 coaching staff includes hitting coach David Popkins (third year with the Dodgers), pitching coach Ryan Dennick (fourth year with the Dodgers), bench coach Elian Herrera (third year with the Dodgers), and assistant pitching coach Durin O'Linger (second year with the Dodgers).

Herrera, who played for the Loons in parts of 2007 and 2009 seasons, also played in parts of four Major League seasons from 2012-15, including two seasons with the Dodgers in 2011-12.

Dennick is returning for his second season in Great Lakes after serving as the development coach in 2019.

The support staff for the Loons includes: Sam Nickelsen (Performance Coach), Griffin Boyte (Athletic Trainer), and Wyatt Kleinberg (Video Associate).

The Dodgers also announced the other managers for their minor league affiliates today: Travis Barbary at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Scott Hennessey at Double-A Tulsa, John Shoemaker at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and Danny Dorn with the Rookie-level Arizona League Dodgers.

There are a number of former Loons managers and coaches who will work with other Dodgers minor league affiliates during the upcoming season: Bobby Cuellar, 2016, 2018-19 (Arizona League, Pitching Coach); Jair Fernandez, 2017-18 (Dominican Summer League, Manager); Fumi Ishibashi, 2015-17 (Arizona League, Bench Coach); Bill Haselman, 2014 (Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bench Coach).

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

