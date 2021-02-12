City of Columbus, Civic Center, River Dragons Announce Return to Play Plan for 2021 Hockey Season

Columbus, GA - The City of Columbus, the Columbus Civic Center and the Columbus River Dragons have partnered together to create a safe return to play plan in time for the River Dragons to participate in the start of the 2021 FPHL season scheduled to begin for the team on February 23rd.

"I am thrilled for everybody that this is going to materialize" Ignite Sports owner Jeff Croop said. "While there are so many more to be grateful to, I'd like to thank my staff and players, our extended family at the Civic Center and City Hall, fellow FPHL governors, and most importantly our loyal and patient fans, who all have been especially important in this process."

Part of the plan to bring hockey back for the 2021 playing season is being able to safely host fans for home games played at the Columbus Civic Center. Careful guidelines have been put into place that must be followed to allow this reality to come about.

"Safety is our number one priority and by working with local health authorities as well as industry experts we have developed re-opening guidelines to allow limited fan attendance" Columbus Civic Center Director Rob Landers said. "We want everyone to enjoy the experience, however we will need the community's help to make sure these guidelines are followed. Know before you go, for more information on our re-opening guidelines please visit our social media platforms including our website at www.civiccenter.columbusga.gov"

The league has already released the 2021 playing schedule. The River Dragons, Civic Center and City of Columbus plan on using a gradual increase in attendance over the first couple of home games to help establish the necessary health and safety protocols needed to allow River Dragons hockey to return safely and with fans.

"A lot of people worked very hard to put this plan into place as we try to return to some sort of normal." River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard said. "I know fans have been itching to get back to River Dragons hockey and I hope they treat these guidelines with the utmost respect and seriousness they deserve. We'll get back to packed houses sooner rather than later if we do."

More details on ticket availability in terms of total attendance for games, Inside Edge Club exclusive buying windows, and more will be made available next week.

The City of Columbus, the Columbus Civic Center and the Columbus River Dragons are thrilled that this plan was able to come together and are extremely excited for fans to be welcomed back into the Civic Center next month. We have all missed hockey, and now it is almost time we drop the puck on a new season.

