Comets Set for Home Opener against the Crunch Tomorrow Night

February 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The last opponent to step into the Adirondack Bank Center back on March 11, 2020 was the Syracuse Crunch. After nearly a year, the Comets host a game against the same Syracuse team that defeated them in final game last year before the sudden end of the 2019-20 season.

Wednesday's game marks the second time this season the Comets will play the Crunch. Both teams are slated to battle it out 14 times during the 2020-21 campaign. The Crunch took the first game of the series in Syracuse winning 6-1 back on February 6.

The Comets enter Wednesday night at home with a 2-1 record after their best offensive output on Saturday, potting five goals and winning in a shootout 6-5 against the Binghamton Devils. The Comets continue to be led offensively by third year forward Kole Lind, with four goals in three games played. Goaltenders Jon Gillies and Jake Kielly both have victories under their belts. Syracuse enters Wednesday's game in Utica with a record of 1-1-1.

Head Coach Trent Cull talked to the media today and emphasized how great the fanbase makes playing in Utica, "We have great fans. We always know when you go out there and are doing something well you're going to get a 'Utica' chant going. So, we're going to miss that. We miss our fans for sure and we miss having them around. But, we are excited to be at home."

Although fans will not be in attendance for Wednesday's home opener, team president Robert Esche worked hard to land a television deal, and all 16 of the Comets home games will be broadcast live on WPNY channel 12 (Spectrum Cable) in both standard and high definition and will be available over the air on channel 20.2. WPNY is the Mynetwork TV affiliate for the Mohawk Valley. WPNY is also available via the Spectrum streaming app. The station is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc. and is a sister station to WUTR and WFXV. Also, fans can watch all Comets home and away contests on AHLTV, which can be streamed on any PC/Mac, iOS/Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV or Amazon Fire TV. Fans can also tune in to Galaxy's KROCK 94.9, the official radio station of the Comets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.