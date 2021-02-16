Iowa Wild Recalls Defensemen Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register
February 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the recall of defensemen Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register from ECHL affiliate Allen Americans.
Beaulieu is in his first professional season after playing four years at Northern Michigan University. This season with Allen, the Duluth, Minn. native has contributed two goals and three assists for five points in 14 games played. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound defenseman signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract on Jul. 22, 2020.
Register returns to Iowa after skating in 30 contests last season with the Wild where he accrued one goal, two assists for three points. Now in his 11th year of pro hockey, the Calgary Alta. born defenseman has two goals, 17 assists for 19 points in 21 games this season with Allen. Register re-signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with Iowa on Aug. 10, 2020.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
