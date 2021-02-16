Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket February 16th
February 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Set-Up:
The Belleville Senators are back in Montreal again tonight as they take on Laval Rocket. This will be the third time the Sens meet the Rocket in a week, with tonight and Friday's games left in this four game stretch.
Roster Notes:
The Sens will have Filip Gustavsson in goal tonight for the first time this season, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.
Ollie Alsing, Zach Magwood, Filip Chlapik, Joseph LaBate, Logan Brown, Robert Calisti, Jonathan Davidsson, and Cedrick Andree are out for Belleville.
Previous History:
Belleville is 18-14-1-2 all-time against the Rocket but fell to the team in their first two meetings last week.
Today is the third of four straight games between the two sides in Montreal.
Who to Watch:
Filip Gustavsson started the 2020-21 season on loan to SÃ¶dertÃ¤lje SK in Sweden where he played 19 games. This will be his first game of the season with Belleville. During the 2019-20 season he saw 24 games with the Sens, with a .889% save percentage and a 3.23 GAA.
Parker Kelly is back tonight after picking up one point during Saturday's game. The Camrose Alberta native collected 16 points last season playing 57 games for the Sens.
Logan Shaw split 2019-20 playing time with the Winnipeg Jets and the club's AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. He recorded five points (two goals, three assists) over 35 contests with the Jets and seven points (four goals, three assists) and 10 penalty minutes over 16 games with the Moose. This will be his 3rd outing for Belleville, against Laval.
Where to Watch:
Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV and RDS. Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.
