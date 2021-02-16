Tonight's San Jose-Texas AHL Game Postponed Due to Weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that tonight's game between the San Jose Barracuda and the Texas Stars (AHL Game #42), scheduled to be played in Cedar Park, Texas, has been postponed due to inclement winter weather.

A make-up date has not been determined.

AHL Game #42 - San Jose at Texas - Tue., Feb. 16 (ppd., weather)

