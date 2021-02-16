American Hockey League Announces Postponement of Tonight's Game

Cedar Park, TX - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced that tonight's game between the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) and the Texas Stars (@TexasStars), scheduled to be played in Cedar Park, Texas, has been postponed due to inclement winter weather.

A make-up date has not been determined.

