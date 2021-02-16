Roadrunners, CW Tucson Announce TV Broadcast Schedule

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, today announced a partnership with KWBA-TV, owned and operated by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) to make The CW Tucson the television broadcast Home of the Roadrunners.

The first of six televised games on The CW Tucson will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Roadrunners take on San Jose from Tucson Arena.

Complete Broadcast Schedule

February 20: Roadrunners Vs San Jose, 2 p.m.

March 6: Roadrunners Vs Texas, 7 p.m.

March 20: Roadrunners Vs San Diego, 5 p.m.

April 3: Roadrunners Vs Henderson, 7 p.m.

April 10: Roadrunners Vs San Diego, 7 p.m.

May 16: Roadrunners Vs Ontario 2 p.m.

"We are excited to team with KWBA, The CW Tucson to provide Southern Arizona with a schedule to watch Roadrunners games on television during our fifth season," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "The team at KWBA shares our vision of providing family entertainment to our community and it is great for both our fans and corporate partners to add this additional platform."

"Now more than ever with the worldwide pandemic, local television is playing a vital role providing Southern Arizona information and entertainment," said Tregg White, Vice President and General Manager of KGUN and KWBA. "We are excited to partner with the Roadrunners to televise several homes games this season."

"Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will be joined by Arizona Coyotes Manager, Digital Media/Content Alex Kinkopf, who will serve as the team's primary color commentator. The telecast will be simulcast on The Home of Roadrunners Radio Fox Sports 1450 AM as well. FLOODstream will produce the broadcast.

Tucson's CW can be found on the following stations:

COX - Channel 8 and 1008 in HD,

COMCAST - Channel 8

DIRECT TV - Channel 58 (also in HD)

DISH NETWORK - Channel 58 (also in HD)

ANTENNA - 58.1

